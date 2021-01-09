NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 66% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $804.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00437101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,755,956,788 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.