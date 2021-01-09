Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $345.46 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Nexo has a total market cap of $345.46 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Allbit, Hotbit, YoBit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

