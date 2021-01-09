Next.exchange Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.00 or 0.02821240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

