NEXT (NET) Hits Market Cap of $14.89 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $14.89 million and $34,923.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00420742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 250.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

