NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,750 over the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

