NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.
In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,750 over the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
