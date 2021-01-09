Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0064

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $45.39 million and $2.78 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,372.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.24 or 0.03185945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00434894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.68 or 0.01354091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00361338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00190186 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 132.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,874,051,674 coins and its circulating supply is 7,130,301,674 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

