Niobium Coin Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $280,108.18 and $11.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.43 or 0.00721675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

