Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Trading Up 11.2%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) shares rose 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 2,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NISTF)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

