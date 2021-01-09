NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.