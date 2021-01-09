NIX (NIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,470.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. NIX has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $61,470.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 99.1% higher against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,949.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.16 or 0.03223825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00447737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.81 or 0.01418338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00365879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00195375 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 123.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,488,668 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

