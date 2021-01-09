NOIA Network Market Capitalization Hits $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00283477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.60 or 0.03414438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.