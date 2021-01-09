Noir (NOR) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $151,174.60 and $294.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00216710 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,410,700 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

