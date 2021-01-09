NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $5,804.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 54.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006309 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,368,453 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

