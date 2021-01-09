noob.finance ($NOOB) Market Cap Achieves $28,617.95

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market cap of $28,617.95 and approximately $61.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00700244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00052486 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

