Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Critical Review

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Noodles & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 3.48 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -9.05 Noodles & Company $462.41 million 0.84 $1.65 million $0.18 48.61

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and Noodles & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 1 6 0 2.86 Noodles & Company 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -38.43% -31.52% -14.68% Noodles & Company -5.15% -21.18% -2.16%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.