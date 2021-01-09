nOS Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

