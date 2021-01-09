NPCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $500.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. NPCoin has a market cap of $356,927.46 and $500.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007336 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

