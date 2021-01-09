NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 179.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

