Nucleus Vision 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $217,757.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, Binance and Huobi. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $217,757.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, WazirX, Koinex, Binance, Bitrue, CoinBene, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, IDEX, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

