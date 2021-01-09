NULS (NULS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.56 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $27.16 million and $16.56 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00705955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051806 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

