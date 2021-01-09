Numeraire Price Reaches $28.15 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Numeraire has a market cap of $125.70 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.15 or 0.00069632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,645 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

