Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.47.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Nutrien stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,642,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

