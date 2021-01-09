Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.54% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $142,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.