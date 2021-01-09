Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.37. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 121,217 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$14.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1395604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

