NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $531.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

