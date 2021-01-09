Nxt (NXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $1.14 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003559 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

