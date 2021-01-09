OAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $751,912.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $751,912.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

