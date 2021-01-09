Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $927,502.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $9.65 million and $927,502.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00109731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00715140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00219421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

