Obyte (GBYTE) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $26.10 or 0.00064728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $49,393.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

