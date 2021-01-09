Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.07). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

