OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading 1.6% Higher

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

OCI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

