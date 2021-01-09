Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $184,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $22.11 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

