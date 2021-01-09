ODEM (ODE) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1,361.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

