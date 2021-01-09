OKB (OKB) Hits Market Cap of $436.35 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $7.27 or 0.00017990 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $436.35 million and $190.09 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB's official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

