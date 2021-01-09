Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Olin stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Olin by 4,812.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 588,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 576,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

