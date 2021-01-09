Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
