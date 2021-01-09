Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

