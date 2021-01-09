OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $340.09 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00008893 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $502.96 million and approximately $340.09 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00210076 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

