OmiseGO Reaches Market Capitalization of $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

