Omni Price Tops $3.59 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00008831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $736,604.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,136 coins and its circulating supply is 562,820 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

