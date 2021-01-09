On.Live (ONL) Price Hits $0.0117

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. On.Live has a total market cap of $253,197.16 and $105.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last week, On.Live has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.