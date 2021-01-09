Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

