ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $39.93. 3,470,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

