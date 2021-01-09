OneRoot Network Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.45 million and $1.64 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04142506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00289373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.