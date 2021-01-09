Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $526.09 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $526.09 million and $272.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00015539 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008999 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.36 or 0.00494366 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

