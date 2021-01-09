Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $494.21 million and $270.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015062 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007671 BTC.
- OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.00461864 BTC.
About Ontology
Ontology Coin Trading
Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .
