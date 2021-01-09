Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $494.21 million and $270.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015062 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007671 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.00461864 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

