Opacity (OPCT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $10,321.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

