OpenDAO Price Up 7.4% This Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $712,344.58 and $378,110.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

