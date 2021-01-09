Opus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Opus has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $256,405.03 and $102.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

