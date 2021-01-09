Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.