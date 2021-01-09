Orbit Chain Market Cap Reaches $41.10 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $41.10 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

